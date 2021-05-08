By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and UK’s KBR company have discussed exchange of experience in the field of energy efficiency and renewable energy sources.

In an online seminar held on May 5, the sides discussed prospects of implementation of projects in the field of using hydrogen energy in Azerbaijan.

Future targets for 2030-2050 for the production of hydrogen for export purposes, expansion of the use of “green hydrogen” in the world were discussed at the meeting.

The KBR’s experts briefed the participants of the seminar on the role of “green hydrogen” in the energy transition and provided information about the British practice in the field of using hydrogen.

The Energy Ministry held another online meeting on hydrogen development and production with UAE’s Masdar company on May 6.

During the workshop, experts from Masdar presented theoretical and technical information on hydrogen energy, hydrogen production technologies using “green” energy, electrolysis devices, offshore wind energy, and carbon planning and management.

