Azerbaijan increased its trade turnover with Spain by $134.3 million, bringing the volume to $198.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, the State Customs Committee has reported.

Of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Spain amounted to $182.1 million, while import from Spain to $16.1 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $63.8 million in January-March 2020.

Spain was Azerbaijan’s largest trade partner among the Spanish-speaking countries in the first quarter of 2021, and in 2020 as well, with the trade between the two countries amounting to $427.3 million

Mexico was Azerbaijan's second-largest trade partner among the Spanish-speaking countries with a turnover of $13.3 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $16.7 million in the first three months of 2020.

Argentina was Azerbaijan's third-largest trade partner among this category of countries with a turnover of $10.6 million, which is an increase by $6 million. Import accounted for most of the total trade turnover volume. During the corresponding period of last year, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 million.

Azerbaijan's top five trading partners in the reported period were Italy with $1.5 billion, Turkey with $1.1 billion, Russia with $585.2 million, China with a trade of $428.2 million, and India with $386.2 million.

In the first quarter of the year, the country's trade turnover amounted to $6.6 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $4.1 billion or 62 percent, while import was $2.5 billion or 37.9 percent, resulting in a surplus of $1.6 billion.

