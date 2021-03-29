By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan decreased on March 29 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 6.8 manat or $4 (0.23 percent), amounting to 2,940.0565 manat or $1,729, and an ounce of silver - by 1.9907 manat or $1.17 (4.49 percent), amounting to 42.3082 manat or $24.89. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 42.6615 manat or $25.09 (2.08 percent) and amounted to 2,011.7035 manat or $1.18, and per ounce of palladium - by 10.8375 manat or $63.75 (0.24 percent), amounting to 4,538.0055 manat or $2,669.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 67.8045 manat or $39.88 (2.3 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 4.1296 manat or $2.43 (8.9 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 67.8725 manat or $39.92 (3.3 percent), and the price per ounce of palladium increased by 417.8345 manat or $245.7 (10.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose by 172.193 manat or $101.3 (6.2 percent), silver - by 17.7122 manat or $10.4 (72 percent), platinum - by 745.5945 manat or $438.5 (58.9 percent), and palladium rose by 686.8765 manat or $404 (17 , 8 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) March 29, 2021 2,940.0565 42.3082 2,011.7035 4,538.0055 March 19, 2021 2,9,46.8565 44.2989 2,054.365 4,548.843 Feb. 28, 2021 3,007.861 46.4378 2,079.576 4,120.171 March 29, 2020 2,767.8635 24.596 1,266.109 3,851.129 Change in a day: in man. -6.8 -1.9907 -42.6615 -10.8375 in % -0.23 -4.49 -2.08 -0.24 Change in a month in man. -67.8045 -4.1296 -67.8725 417.8345 in % -2.3 -8.9 -3.3 10.1 Change in a year in man. 172.193 17.7122 745.5945 686.8765 in % 6.2 72 58.9 17.8

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz