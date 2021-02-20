By Trend

Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Adil Karaismayiloglu, the ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed issues of mutual interest in the field of transport, cybersecurity, and communications expressed confidence in the further expansion of cooperation in these areas.

In addition, on February 19, 2021, a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in Research and Development in the Field of Transport and Communications was signed between the parties within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

On February 17, 2021, Rashad Nabiyev held his first meeting with Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu and Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey Mustafa Varank.

During his visit to Azerbaijan, President of the Turkish Space Agency Sardar Huseyn discussed with the Azercosmos OJSC delegation the strategic goals of Turkey's national space program and the possibilities of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

