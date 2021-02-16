By Trend

Rent of apartments in Baku has risen in price, Director of the Azerbaijani MBA Group consulting company, real estate expert Nusrat Ibrahimov, told Trend.

According to the expert, the prices in this market grew by 2.41 percent over January 2021. As compared to January 2020, the prices decreased by 14.41 percent.

“During January 2021 and the entire 2020, the rent of private houses, as well as country houses, rose in price. Over the month, the prices increased by 1.76 percent, and the growth during the year amounted to 11.91 percent,” Ibrahimov said.

