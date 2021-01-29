By Trend

The issue of using Gizilbulag and Demirli gold deposits in the territories of Azerbaijan controlled by the peacekeepers will be considered, Head of the National Geological Exploration Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Ali Aliyev said at a press conference, Trend reports on Jan. 29.

“No decision has been made on this topic yet,” Aliyev said. “However, this issue will be considered in the future.”

