Azerbaijan’s Agroservice OJSC provided the warehouses of all regional offices with a sufficient amount of ammonium-nitrate fertilizers to timely meet the needs of farmers and entrepreneurs in feeding and nitrogen-containing fertilizers before the start of the crop season, the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

According to the ministry, the online sale of the fertilizers will be organized in villages and towns remote from the district centers.

This time mineral fertilizers will be sold simultaneously in 9-10 directions. On the established days of field sales, farmers and entrepreneurs will be able to obtain mineral fertilizers by contacting Agroservice branches in the respective districts. To organize the online sale of mineral fertilizers in their villages and towns, citizens can contact the call center ‘1652’ of the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as by phone (+99450) 234-48-88.

The ministry noted that in 2019-2020 the OJSC sold more than 8,066 tons of mineral fertilizers to 14,879 citizens in 1,905 villages and towns within the online sale service. The sold fertilizers included more than 3,101 tons of amorphous, over 1,484 tons of nitroammophos, over 1,695 tons of carbamide, over 1,560 tons of ammonium nitrate, over 13 tons of potassium sulfate, and more than 133 tons of ammonium sulfate fertilizers.

In order to purchase mineral fertilizers on preferential terms at outlets, farmers must present a ‘Farmer's Card’ and an identity card. Under the new rules, 70 percent of the cost of fertilizers should be paid from the number of subsidies on the ‘Farmer's Card’, 30 percent - from the farmer's own funds, and the full cost of pesticides - from subsidies on the ‘Farmer's Card’. Payment must be made locally through POS terminals and mobile banking terminals.

