Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States have discussed energy cooperation.

The discussion took place during the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov with the delegation led by Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the bilateral cooperation with Turkic-speaking countries in the field of energy and on the further deepening of this cooperation on the basis of the organization’s platform.

Shahbazov expressed his gratitude to the constant support of the CCTSS for Azerbaijan’s position based on international law and justice, and thanked the Secretary General for the international support to the justice war.

The ministers stressed the great potential of expanding relations between Turkic-speaking countries in recent years in the fields of energy efficiency, and discussed renewable energy sources and energy regulation.

In turn, Amreyev reiterated his support to Azerbaijan’s legitimate position over the Nagorno-Karabakh war, and expressed his views on the restoration of the liberated territories.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on the measures to be taken in the energy sector within Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the organization, including the first meeting of the energy ministers and the energy working group of CCTSS.

Established in 2009, the Turkic Council is an intergovernmental organization of Turkic Speaking Countries. The founding member states of the organization are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. During the seventh summit of the Turkic Council held in Baku in October 2019, Uzbekistan joined the organization as a full member, while during the sixth summit held in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan) in September 2018, Hungary received observer status at the organization.

