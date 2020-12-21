By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) has opened a new petrol station in Romania, bringing the number of such stations in this country to 60, Azertag has reported.

The new station opened in Bihor region on the border of Romania and Hungary. This is the 4th station in the region and 16th that opened in Romania in 2020.

The filling station offers gasoline, diesel fuel and Adblue (a liquid reagent used for cleaning the exhaust gases of diesel engines). In addition, Azerbaijani products are sold at Nar cafe in the area.

Earlier it was reported that the company aimed to increase the number of SOCAR petrol stations in Romania to 60 by the end of this year.

Cccording to the strategic plan adopted by the company, SOCAR will continue to expand the network of gas stations in Romania in the coming years.

SOCAR operates in Romania through SOCAR Petroleum SA, established in 2011, and owns SOCAR- branded petrol stations in 24 regions of Romania.

