The number of listing applications submitted to the Baku Stock Exchange in 2020 has significantly increased, Trend reports on Dec.21 referring to the local stock market.

As a result of the National Depository Center’s new tariffs coming into force, the tariff burden of issuers and investors in the regulated market has been reduced, which is important for stimulating the regulated capital market segment and companies' access to listing on the stock exchange, as well as stimulating secondary market operations.

Under the new rules, the tariffs paid by companies listed on the stock exchange to the National Depository Center have been more than halved, and the tariffs charged to investors by the center for the registration of corporate securities in the secondary market, market makers, and repo transactions have been optimized.

The new tariff policy adopted in the capital market will ensure further growth in the volume of transactions and the number of companies listed on the stock exchange.

Earlier the decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan approved new tariffs for the services of the National Depository Center.

