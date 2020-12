By Trend

The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) made a decision to reduce the interest rate from 6.5 percent to 6.25 percent, Trend reports.

At the same time, the lower limit of the interest rate band was set at 5.75 percent while the upper limit of the interest rate band - at 6.75 percent.

