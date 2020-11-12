By Trend

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 12 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 12 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 17.51 manat or $10.3 (0.55 percent) and amounted to 3.179 manat or $1.87 per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 184.569 manat or $108.57 (4.4 percent) and amounted to 4,013.02 manat ($2,360.6).

The price of silver decreased by 0.2139 manat or 12 cents (0.52 percent) and amounted to 41.2209 manat ($24.24).

The price of platinum decreased by 32.844 manat or $19.32 (2.17 percent) and amounted to 1.479,017 manat (87 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 99.1695 manat or $58.33 (3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 30.09 manat or $17.7 (2 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.8523 manat or $1.08 (4.3 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 150.756 manat or $88.68 (3.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 703.4515 manat or $413.795 (28.4 percent), silver grew by 12.5176 manat or $7.363 (43.6 percent), palladium rose by 1,142.3915 manat or 67 cents (39.8 percent) and platinum decreased by 17.153 manat or $10.09 (1.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 12, 2020 3.179 41.2209 1,479.017 4,013.02 Nov. 11, 2020 3,196.51 41.4348 1,511.861 4,197.589 Oct. 12, 2020 3,278.1695 43.0732 1,509.107 4,163.776 Nov. 12, 2019 2,475.5485 28.7033 1,496.17 2,870.6285 Change in a day: in man. -17.51 -0.2139 -32.844 -184.569 in % -0.55 -0.52 -2.17 -4.4 Change in a month in man. -99.1695 -1.8523 -30.09 -150.756 in % -3 -4.3 -2 -3.6 Change in a year in man. 703.4515 12.5176 -17.153 1,142.3915 in % 28.4 43.6 -1.1 39.8

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz