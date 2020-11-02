By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased import of various products during the period of January-September 2020, local media has reported.

Thus, country increased import of tea during the reporting period. Some 10,300 tons of tea worth $42.2 million were imported to the country during first nine months of the year.

It should be noted during the same period of last year 9,800 tons of tea worth $38.6 million were imported to the country.

Moreover, the country increased import of butter and other dairy products during the reporting period.

Some 12,700 tons of butter and other dairy products worth $62.7 million were imported to the country during the period of January-September 2020.

It should be noted that over 9,800 tons of butter and other dairy products worth $49.8 million were imported to the country during the corresponding period of 2019.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan increased import of pharmaceutical products during the first nine months of 2020.

During the reporting period, the country imported 16,900 tons of pharmaceutical products worth $271.1 million. Some 11,200 tons of pharmaceutical products worth $207.3 million were imported to the country in the same period last year.

In the meantime, the volume of rice imported to the country during the reporting period has increased as well.

Thus, 45,800 tons of rice worth $31.7 million were imported to the country during the first nine months of 2020.

During the corresponding period last year, 35,800 tons of rice worth $29.9 million were imported to the country.

Additionally, 274,900 tons of fertilizers worth $79.7 million were imported to the country during the period of January-September 2020. It should be noted that 292,300 tons of fertilizers worth $100.9 million were imported to Azerbaijan during the same period last year.

Some 5.8 million tons of goods worth $7.8 billion were imported to the country during the corresponding period. Of this, 3.6 million tons were imported by rail, 1.7 million tons by automobile modes of transportation, 444,914 by sea and 7,817 by air.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $18.4 billion during the period of January-September 2020. The value of export amounted to $10.5 billion or 57.49 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $7.8 billion or 42.51 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $2.7 billion.

