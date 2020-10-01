By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s export amounted to $9.9 billion during the first eight months of 2020, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its "Export Review" of September.

Of them, export in non-oil sector amounted to $1.1 billion, with a decrease by 9.7 percent or $124 million compared to the same period of 2019.

During the reporting period, non-oil products worth $450.3 million were exported to Russia, $226.9 million to Turkey, $138.5 million to Switzerland, $92 million to Georgia and $32.7 million to China.

In the list of non-oil exports during the reporting period, tomatoes ranks first with $167 million, followed by gold with $124.4 million and cotton with $78.6 million.

Likewise, during the first eight months of the year, exports of fruits and vegetables amounted to $376.3 million, cotton fiber to $77.6 million, aluminum and its products to $63.6 million, chemical products to $52.4 million, ferrous metals and its products to $31.5 million, copper and its products to $12.5 million, plastics to $118.5 million, cotton yarn to $11.3 million, alcoholic and soft drinks to $8.4 million, sugar to $11.5 million, vegetable oil to $15 million and tea to $6.2 million.

It should be noted that export of fruits and vegetables increased by 4 percent, vegetable oil by 28.9 percent and tea by 0.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

Moreover, export in the non-oil sector amounted to $118.2 million in August 2020. The share of the non-oil sector in total exports was 15.8 percent, which is by 4.3 percent more than in the same period of 2019. Top five countries in terms of non-oil and gas export were Russia with $31.7 million, Switzerland with $31 million, Turkey with $27.8 million, Georgia with $7.5 million and Afghanistan with $2.2 million. In addition, the largest amount of exports accounted for gold with $28 million, followed by cotton fiber with $6 million, and for the third place crude aluminum with $5.4 million.

Additionally, the share of non-state and state-owned companies in non-oil exports were 32.7 and 31.2 percent respectively.

Furthermore, Export Review provides information on the export of services.

Thus, during the reporting period, Azercosmos exported services worth $30.4 million to 30 countries, which is by 8.6 percent more than during the same period of 2019. In addition, the company’s income from service exports made up 90 percent of its total income. It should be noted that company exported services worth $2.3 million to 19 countries. The main countries to which Azercosmos exports services were the U.S., UK, France, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, the volume of transactions carried out by foreigners on bank cards in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 25.6 million ($M).

The "Export Review" also provided information on export orders received by the “Azexport.az” portal in January-August 2020. Thus, during the reporting period, the portal received exports orders in the amount of $429.4 million. The volume of export orders received by the portal in August was $54.9 million, which is by 4.2 percent more than in the same month of 2019. It should be noted that during the period of January 2017 to August 31, 2020 the portal received export orders worth $2.1 billion from 141 countries.

Moreover, the value of non-oil exports through the “Single Window” Export Support Center amounted to $19 million in September 2020. In addition, during the reporting period, the “Single Window” Export Support Center issued relevant export certificates to hundreds of entrepreneurs, resulting in non-oil exports worth $133.7 million.

It should be noted that the purpose of "Export Review" is to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.

