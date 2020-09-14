By Ayya Lmahamad

The country’s electricity production amounted to 2.1 billion kWh in August 2020, Energy Ministry has reported.

According to the statement, electricity export amounted to 97.8 million kWh, while import to 7.3 million kWh in August 2020.

Thus, electricity production in the country decreased by 224.7 million kWh, export by 67.7 million kWh and import by 3.5 million kWh, compared to the August 2019.

Moreover, electricity production in the country decreased by 131.1 million kWh to 17.5 billion kWh during the period of January-August 2020.

During the reporting period, electricity production at thermal power plants increased by 231.2 million kWh to 16.4 billion kWh. However, electricity production decreased by 357.8 million kWh to 846.6 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and by 4.5 million kWh to 240.6 million kWh at other sources, compared to the same period of 2019.

Meanwhile, wind power plants produced 70.5 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 33.1 million kWh and solid waste incineration plants 137 million kWh.

Furthermore, electricity production during the first eight months of 2020 amounted to 15.6 billion kWh at JSC "Azerenergy" (including 14.9 billion kWh at thermal power plants, and 697 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants), 286.5 million kWh at the State Energy Service of Nakhchivan Autonomous Region (including 124.6 million kWh at thermal power plants, 133.2 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants, and 28.7 million kWh at solar power plants), as well as 1.5 billion kWh at independent power plants.

Additionally, electricity export amounted to 829.7 million kWh, while import to 94.7 million kWh. It should be noted that export decreased by 111.1 million kWh and import by 9.7 million kWh compared to the same period of 2019.

---