By Ayya Lmahamad

ADY Express, a subsidiary company of Azerbaijan Railways, continues expanding cooperation with leading companies around the world.

Thus, the company cooperates and transports products of EuroChem company, the world’s leading mineral fertilizer producer.

Under the cooperation agreement, mineral fertilizers are imported to Azerbaijan and transit through the country.

Since ealery 2020, about 14,000 tons of EuroChem’s cargoes have been transported in 200 wagons, some of which were transported in transit through Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, another batch of EuroChem’s fertilizers was delivered to Azerbaijan 2 days ago. The cargo in the volume of 7 wagons was delivered to Azerbaijan from EuroChem plant within 7 days.

Moreover, ADY Express is conducting negotiations with the EuroChem on increasing the cargo volumes transported through Azerbaijan.

ADY Express LLC has been set up considering Azerbaijan’s role as a major transit country due to high demand of railway freight services. The company provides online services to forwarders and large cargo owners to attract and increase volume of transit cargo passing through the country.

EuroChem is a leading global mineral fertilizer producer, headquartered in Switzerland and having major assets in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belgium and Lithuania.

