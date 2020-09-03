By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on September 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold dropped by 42.925 manat or $25.25 (1.29 percent) and amounted to 3,293.5375 manat or $1,937 per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 1.061 manat or 62 cents (2.23 percent) and amounted to 46.4999 manat ($27.3).

The price of platinum went down by 45.3135 manat or $26.65 (2.84 percent) and amounted to 1,548.7 manat ($911).

The price of palladium decreased by 13.77 manat or $8.1 (0.36 percent) and amounted to 3,826.326 manat ($2,250).

In monthly terms, the price of gold down 42.228 manat or $24.84 (1.3 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 5.4899 manat or $3.22 (13.4 percent) per ounce, platinum declined by 29.4015 manat or $17.29 (1.9 percent) per ounce and palladium increased by 190.485 manat or $112.05 (5.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 702.0235 manat or $412.95 (27.1 percent), silver grew by 15.1697 manat or $8.92 (48.4 percent), platinum slid by 38.7855 manat or $22.81 (2.4 percent) and palladium surged by 1,206.8045 manat or $709.8 (46.1 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept. 3, 2020 3,293.5375 46.4999 1,548.7 3,826.326 Sept. 2, 2020 3,336.4625 47.5609 1,594.0135 3,840.096 Aug. 3, 2020 3,335.7655 41.01 1,578.1015 3,635.841 Sept. 3, 2019 2,591.514 31.3302 1,587.4855 2,619.5215 Change in a day in man. -42.925 -1.061 -45.3135 -13.77 % -1.29 -2.23 -2.84 -0.36 Change in a month in man. -42.228 5.4899 -29.4015 190.485 % -1.3 13.4 -1.9 5.2 Change in a year in man. 702.0235 15.1697 -38.7855 1,206.8045 % 27.1 48.4 -2.4 46.1

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept. 3)

