The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on July 14 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold slipped by 9.656 manat or $5.68 (0.3 percent) and amounted to 3,057.7135 manat ($1,798.65) per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.7 percent and amounted to 32.3496 manat ($19.03) per ounce.

The price of platinum went down by 11.577 manat or $6.81 (0.8 percent) and amounted to 1,421.472 manat ($836.16) per ounce.

The price of palladium declined by 5.355 manat or $3.15 (0.2 percent) and amounted to 3,379.7615 manat ($1,988.09).

In monthly terms, the price of gold went up by 119.9095 manat or $70.53 (4.1 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 2.5205 manat or $1.48 (8.4 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 25.7125 manat or $15.12 (1.8 percent) per ounce, while palladium soared by 78.1405 manat or $45.96 (2.4 percent).

Precious markets July 14, 2020 July 11, 2020 June 14, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,057.7135 3,067.3695 2,937.804 -9.656 -0.31 +119.9095 +4.1 Silver XAG 32.3496 32.132 29.8291 +0.2176 +0.7 +2.5205 +8.4 Platinum XPT 1,421.472 1,433.049 1,395.76 -11.577 -0.81 +25.7125 +1.8 Palladium XPD 3,379.7615 3,385.1165 3,301.621 -5.355 -0.2 +78.14055 +2.4

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 14)

