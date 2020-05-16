By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 4 1.7 May 11 - May 5 1.7 May 12 1.7 May 6 1.7 May 13 1.7 May 7 1.7 May 14 1.7 May 8 1.7 May 15 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0081 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8388 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 4 1.8595 May 11 - May 5 1.8533 May 12 1.8372 May 6 1.8428 May 13 1.8437 May 7 1.8357 May 14 1.8377 May 8 1.8433 May 15 1.8369 Average weekly 1.8469 Average weekly 1.8388

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023 manat.



Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 4 0.0227 May 11 - May 5 0.0227 May 12 0.0231 May 6 0.0231 May 13 0.0231 May 7 0.0229 May 14 0.0230 May 8 0.0230 May 15 0.0231 Average weekly 0.0228 Average weekly 0.0230

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0039 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2435 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 4 0.2419 May 11 - May 5 0.2412 May 12 0.2409 May 6 0.24 May 13 0.2431 May 7 0.2358 May 14 0.2440 May 8 0.2393 May 15 0.2462 Average weekly 0.2396 Average weekly

---

