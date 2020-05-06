By Trend

The Caspian European Club organized an online B2B Transport forum attended by Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Elmir Velizade, the ministry told Trend.

“During the forum, the importance of preserving human resources was emphasized and information on measures of state support to minimize the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the transport sector was provided. During the meeting, issues and proposals of transport and logistics companies were discussed,” said the ministry.

“The country's leadership set the task of turning Azerbaijan into a regional transport hub. Azerbaijan’s transit capabilities and existing infrastructure allow local and foreign transport and logistics companies to carry out cargo transportation in all existing directions,” said Velizade.

Deputy Head of the State Road Transport Service under Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ibrahim Aliyev, Head of the Transport Policy Department of the ministry Azer Aliyev, Deputy Director General of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Akbar Karimov, Head of the Transit Department of the State Customs Committee Farid Veliyev, Deputy Head of the Department for Road Taxes of the State Customs Committee Sultan Huseynov, a representative of the Azerbaijan Republic Agency for Small and Medium-sized Business Development for Baku city Vusal Gasimov and top managers of public and private companies, representing different sectors of economy, also participated in the discussions of the online B2B Transport forum.