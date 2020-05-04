One of the spheres of Lithuanian ASHBURN International company’s activity is the outsourcing of acquiring networks, Executive Director of ASHBURN International company Zhorzas Sarafanovicius said in an interview with local media.

Sarafanovicius spoke about flexible innovative solutions for acquiring organizations, as well as about expanding the company’s activity outside the Baltic countries.

“We not only introduce our own software solution TransLink.iQ, but also use it in our work,” executive director added. “Our own experience in using the platform allows setting goals for its development, namely, to develop and add new functions for terminals, based on the needs of our customers."

“Software product development requires deep knowledge, especially when the field of activity is so specific,” Sarafanovicius said.

"The system, developed by ASHBURN International specialists, is designed to manage the network of EFTPOS terminals and deliver transactions, as well as monitor the payment terminals and transaction flow in real time,” executive director said.

“The TransLink.iQ hardware and software system was created taking into account the requirements of the VISA International and MasterCard International payment systems for servicing chip, contactless and other types of cards,” Sarafanovicius said. “The flexible architecture of the solution allows customizing it in accordance with the needs and infrastructure of the client."

“ASHBURN International has its own highly qualified IT team to expand the functionality of acquiring equipment,” Sarafanovicius said. “The entire work on developing additional functionality and introducing new services for customers is carried out quickly and efficiently thanks to this team.”

“By using TransLink.iQ solution, it is possible to centrally and remotely manage a network of various payment terminals (made by different manufacturers), as well as simultaneously configure parameters, install and update software to ensure maximum service availability and connect new functions on any number of terminals,” executive director said.

“The solution allows developing the functionality of acquiring equipment, adding new features to the basic set of functions of payment terminals,” executive director said. “Such additional features as dynamic currency conversion or installment payment increase customer loyalty.”

"We laid the opportunity to develop the functionality of EFTPOS terminals in the architecture of the TransLink.iQ software solution,” Sarafanovicius said. “As a result, the expansion of the functionality and addition of non-classical functions do not require big resources."

While speaking about security, Sarafanovicius stressed that the TransLink.iQ software platform was developed in accordance with the EMV standard and meets the requirements of the security standard of PCI PA-DSS payment applications.

“As part of its PSP activity, the audit is annually conducted in ASHBURN International company for compliance with the requirements of the international PCI DSS Level 1 standard and PCI PIN certification,” executive director said. “TransLink.iQ solves many problems that the companies face when managing a big network of payment terminals.”

“It is possible to remotely activate and parameterize terminals, install and update software and monitor the technical status of devices in real time thanks to TransLink.iQ,” executive director said. “All this allows automating and simplifying the processes associated with the management of the network of EFTPOS terminals, reduce the associated costs and ensure the operational efficiency of the acquiring business.”

“The solution allows greatly reducing the cost of rendering acquiring services and gain a significant competitive advantage," Sarafanovicius said. “The global market of EFTPOS terminals has been divided between the biggest players - Ingenico and Verifone.”

“Both of these corporations hold about 80 percent of the world market,” Sarafanovicius said. “Most of banks use the equipment of these manufacturers to render the trade acquiring services. PAX company can be called the third player on the market, but the terminals of this Chinese manufacturer are less used at the cash desk. Ingenico did not operate in Azerbaijan up till now.”

“ASHBURN International is an official partner of the world's biggest manufacturer of EFTPOS terminals Ingenico Group in Azerbaijan,” executive director stressed. “EFTPOS-terminals are supplied in cooperation with BSKOM, a BS / 2 subsidiary offering specialized solutions to the financial and trade organizations in Azerbaijan."