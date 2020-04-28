By Trend

In order to reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the participants of the capital market and sharp fluctuations in the global energy and stock markets, the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) of Azerbaijan has resorted to a number of measures, Trend reports citing BSE.

Abolition of listing tariffs on corporate bonds included in the listing from April 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021, is among these measures.

Also, the list of documents required when placing securities by the mass offer method has been rediced. From now on, only a notarized extract from the State Register of Securities and the prospectus will be required from issuers. The term for this minimization is provided until January 1, 2021.

Baku Stock Exchange cooperates with a number of leading international financial institutions. In light of integration of the Azerbaijani economy to the global economy, effective management of capital markets in accordance with modern requirements, application of international standards, as well as the establishment of international relations with leading stock exchanges and financial institutions is of great importance for the Baku Stock Exchange.

