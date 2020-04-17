By Trend

Since the launch of the lottery campaign by Mastercard in Azerbaijan, card transactions have increased by 40 percent, and contactless payments - by 70 percent, a source in the company told Trend.

The source noted that people began to avoid cash and use safer and more reliable payment methods with the apparent presence of the advantages of cashless payments.

These growth rates will increase as the first luxury car draw nears the end of June, the company said.

The lottery campaign itself also aims at encouraging cashiers who is responsible for informing customers, stimulating an increase in the volume of payments on cards and contactless cards.

“We all know that contactless payments are fast, simple, and secure. We, as Mastercard, are pleased to support the efforts of the government in the project Cashless Azerbaijan to increase the share of digital payments to build a transparent economy in Azerbaijan,” said Erdem Chakar, Mastercard Country Manager for Azerbaijan.

He noted that payment with this system in Bravo supermarkets is now safe and profitable.

In early 2020, Mastercard launched an annual lottery campaign, in which any Bravo buyer who pays for purchases with Mastercard or Maestro cards, which are issued in Azerbaijan, gets a chance to participate in the lottery, which is held every month, and with a contactless method, the chances increase 10 times.

The campaign is presently active in all Bravo supermarkets in Azerbaijan. The campaign prizes are two luxury Lexus cars and the latest 20 iPhone models.

Winners and dates of the draw will be announced on the site (https://www.bravomastercardlottery.com/) every month.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz