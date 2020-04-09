The telecommunications industry is the largest sector in Azerbaijan and a major contributor to the country’s economy after the oil sector, Azernews reports referring to BuddeCom Research and Consultancy company’s analyst Phil Harpur.

According to him, fixed-line broadband market consumption has grown slightly in Azerbaijan over the past years. During the next three years, its growth is expected to continue up to 2023.

As Harpur noted, Azerbaijan’s AzQtel (SAZZ) company launched commercial services on its new TD-LTE broadband network in 2018.

According to him, growth in a number of mobile subscribers has been down insignificantly in Azerbaijan mobile market over the past years. AzQtel (SAZZ) announced building of the first ‘Pre-5G’ network operating on the TD-LTE standard in the country. The number of the mobile subscribers is expected to continue slowly grow until 2023.

“Mobile broadband subscribers have grown very rapidly over the past years supported by widespread rollouts of 4G infrastructure and the release of a growing range of mobile broadband packages by the major mobile operators,” Harpur said.

The BuddeComm’s analyst has predicted the moderate growth over the next three years.

“The mobile broadband market will be driven by increasingly faster speeds offered by the mobile operators as they roll out their 4G and 5G networks and falling prices due to growing competition,” he added.

AzQtel began implementing the 4G network for the first time in Azerbaijan in 2007.

The company has provided high-speed wireless Internet services based on Mobile WiMAX technology since 2008. As a result of its successful activity, AzQtel occupies a strong position on the telecommunications market in Azerbaijan.

BuddeComm is an independent research and consultancy company, focusing on the telecommunications market and its role within the digital economy. The research offered by BuddeComm’s worldwide network of researchers and analysts encompasses more than 200 countries, 500 companies and 200 discrete technologies and applications.