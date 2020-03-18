By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on March 18, compared to the price on March 17, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 44.2425 manat and amounted to 2,598.0505 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1514 manat and amounted to 21.783 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 13.3195 manat and amounted to 1,142.2895 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 7.854 manat and amounted to 2,822.34 manat per ounce.

Precious metals March 18, 2020 March 17, 2020 Gold XAU 2,598.0505 2,553.808 Silver XAG 21.783 21.9344 Platinum XPT 1,142.2895 1,155.609 Palladium XPD 2,822.34 2,814.486

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on March 18)

---

