By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on March 3, compared to the price on March 2, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on Mar. 3.

The price of gold decreased by 1.802 manat and amounted to 2,719 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0879 manat and amounted to 28.7769 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 12.818 manat and amounted to 1,486 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 175.3 manat and amounted to 4,328 manat per ounce.

Precious metals March 3, 2020 March 2, 2020 Gold XAU 2,719.847 2,721.649 Silver XAG 28.7769 28.8569 Platinum XPT 1,486.412 1,499.23 Palladium XPD 4,328.251 4,503.589

