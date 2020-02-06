By Trend

Electronic Agriculture Information System (EAIS) is the best platform for providing farmers with the necessary services, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova said at a meeting of representatives of Agency for Agro Credit and Development (AKIA) and the Agency for Agrarian Services with suppliers of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides, Trend reports.

The new e-agriculture will provide farmers with a wide range of fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, veterinary, and phytosanitary services.

EAIS allows suppliers to find and get in touch with farmers registered in the system, turning them into their customers by offering the right price, quality and product range.

The system offers both suppliers and farmers great advantages of choice, taking them to a new level and is convenient not only for farming, but also for its regulation, and also promotes the development of production in agriculture, Gadimova said.

The meeting was attended by about 2,000 suppliers of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. The module for registering suppliers in the EAIS was presented at the meeting, during which explanations were given on the final stage of the preparation process for the provision of subsidies.

Since the beginning of 2020, new rules for subsidizing agricultural production came into effect in Azerbaijan, according to which agricultural subsidies will be issued to farmers through EAIS.

The e-agriculture related to agricultural support measures serves to increase accountability, transparency, ensure the efficient use of budgetary funds, as well as simplify the process of farmers' contacting and the provision of subsidies to them.

