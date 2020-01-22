Aiming to raise cyber security awareness in the country, a special training for computer science teachers of comprehensive schools was organized jointly by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and the Ministry of Education, with the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC and Kaspersky.

A total of 100 computer science teachers from 70 comprehensive schools of Shamakhy, Ganja, Mingachevir, Lankaran, Barda and Gabala joined the training via video conference, which took place at the ICT Applying and Training Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

They were provided with the opportunity to gain broad information on the safe use of the Internet, as well as, cyber threats the young generation are more likely to face and their prevention methods.

Azercell, which priorities ensuring children safety in the virtual world in frame of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, organized trainings for schoolchildren, their parents and teachers on "Internet Security and Digital Citizenship" in the various regions of our country throughout 2018-2019. Thus, 588 students, 78 teachers and 76 parents were trained on the cyber security topics.

Conducted by “Azerbaijan Teacher Development Center” with the support and at the initiative of Azercell, these workshops provide information about the ways of struggling with dangerous games, calls for extremism, Internet security and safe home environment.

Teachers and parents, in their turns, learned about protection of devices from cyber-threats, cyber-security of logins and passwords, secure sharing methods, got acquainted with the lists of safe resources for children and the materials on the basics of safe use of the Internet.

It should be noted that, Azercell successfully continues its social responsibility through innovative technologies. Thus, Azercell Telecom in cooperation with DOCOMO Digital, world’s preeminent mobile commerce solutions provider, has launched an exclusive mobile application with educational and entertainment content called "Azercell Kids" (kids.azercell.com) in 2019. Ensuring full parental control, “Azercell Kids” provides an age-related popular digital content.

