By Trend

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 19, compared to the prices on Dec. 18, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 0.9095 manat and amounted to slightly over 2,512 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0325 manat and amounted to over 28.9 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 10.7 manat and amounted to 1,589 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 22.3 manat and amounted to 3,276 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 19, 2019 Dec. 18, 2019 Gold XAU 2,512.2175 2,511.3080 Silver XAG 28.9757 28.9432 Platinum XPT 1,589.1600 1,578.4415 Palladium XPD 3,276.4525 3,298.7650