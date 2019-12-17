By Trend

The number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Azerbaijan has increased in the first 11 months of 2019, Trend reports referring to Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR).

The number of Turkish citizens who visited Azerbaijan via the agency to find jobs increased by 57.1 percent from January through November 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, according to the report.

Forty-four Turkish citizens visited Azerbaijan through ISKUR from January through November 2019.

In the reported period, 18,053 Turkish citizens went abroad via ISKUR, which is 19 percent less compared to the same period in 2018.

In November 2019, 113,035 citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in Turkey, which is 3.7 percent more compared to November 2018. Of those employed, 31.9 percent were women, and 68.1 percent were men.

Of the jobs secured in November 2019, 98.7 percent accounted for the private sector.

In November 2019, the number of unemployed in Turkey amounted to slightly over 4 million people, of which 50.4 percent were women and 49.6 percent were men.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz