A tanker called “Kalbajar”, built at the Baku Shipyard LLC, will be commissioned next year, Mehman Mehdiyev, spokesperson of the customer company of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), told Trend Dec. 16.

With the launch of the Kalbajar tanker, one more tanker will have the name of the occupied Azerbaijani districts, Mehdiyev said.

“This tanker with maximum load will operate both in the international waters, along the Volga-Don Canal and in the Caspian Sea,” the spokesperson noted.

In his words, there are 13 vessels flying Azerbaijan’s flag in the international waters. Twelve of them are dry cargo vessels, and one is a tanker.

