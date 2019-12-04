By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan is hosting its annual Bakutel exhibition which is the largest IT-related event in the Caspian region.

The traditional Bakutel exhibition, which has become one of the most important ICT events in the region, plays the role of a platform that contributes to the development of advanced technological achievements and innovations, the establishment of business relations and exchange of experience, Azerbaijan's Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade said while opening the Bakutel 2019 International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition on December 3.

During his speech Guluzade said that a new innovative ecosystem has been created in Azerbaijan.

"In accordance with the Strategic Road Map for the Development of Telecommunications and Information Technologies in Azerbaijan, the head of state approved the concept of the Government Cloud. This concept creates great opportunities for the introduction of cloud technologies in public administration and other areas of activity in Azerbaijan," he said.

He reminded that in the World Bank's Doing Business 2019 report, Azerbaijan was included in the list of 10 most reforming states and named as a country that has carried out the largest number of reforms.

The Exhibition will be held in Baku on December 3-6. It will mark the beginning of High Technologies Week. This year Bakutel celebrates its 25th anniversary in a new dynamic brand.

Bakutel annually gathers on its site the leading players in the telecommunications market, being the main arena for demonstrating IT products and services. Bakutel is not only the largest IT exhibition in the Caspian region but also a unique business networking platform where strong contacts are establishing.

The exhibition was attend by a number of high-ranking foreign guests, such as Mehmet Cahit Turhan, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey, Kanstantin Shulhan , the Minister of Communications and Informatization of Belarus, Zhao Houlin, the Secretary General of International Telecommunication Union and others will take part in the exhibition.

The anniversary exhibition gathered together 238 exhibitors from 23 countries, including Azerbaijan, China, Finland, Switzerland, Ukraine and others. With the support of the chambers of commerce and embassies of their countries, national groups of Belarus (6), Croatia (6), France (2), Iran (16), Israel (3), Italy (4), Russia, Slovenia, Turkey (3), the U.S. (4) and other countries, including their leading IT companies, perform at the exhibition.

Leading ICT companies, mobile operators, Internet providers, system integrators, distributors of well-known brands and young developers represent the real solutions and technologies necessary for success. The exhibition is attended by such large global companies as Ericsson, Elcore, Nokia, CISCO, Huawei, Microsoft and such leading Azerbaijani companies as the general sponsor of the exhibition Azercell, as well as Bestcomp Group, Idrak Technology Transfer, Smart Systems Technology, etc. One of the sponsors of the exhibition is the Swiss company MITTO. A wide range of high-quality telecommunication services at the exhibition are presented by such leading satellite communications operators as Azercosmos and Russian Satellite Communication Company.

The exhibition presents business solutions, technologies for cyber security, nanotechnology, data centers, cloud technologies, Internet of Things (IoT), satellite technologies, software, mobile and satellite communications, and much more. Debutants of this year make up 30 percent of the total number of exhibitors.

