By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Persimmon has ranked first for the volume of exports in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector in October.

Thus, the value of persimmon exports reached $27.1 million, a $16 million increase compared to the same period in 2018, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication has published in its "Export Review" for November.

The following agricultural products are in the leading export positions: peeled hazelnuts ($12.2 million); fresh fruits, pomegranate and others ($ 10.7 million); apples ($6 million); tomatoes ($5.3 million); cotton ($5 million dollars).

Only two extractive industrial products in October entered the top 10 export leaders: gold is in the second place with export volume worth $21.4 million and unprocessed aluminum is $4.3 million.

From the processing industry in October, only methanol export - $6.2 million - ranked fifth.

According to the results of October, the export of non-oil products reached $160 million, which is 11 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

Russia occupied the 1st place ($533,9 million) for the value of non-oil products exported in the first ten months of 2019, followed by Turkey ($324,6 million), Switzerland ($147,7 million), Georgia ($131,5 million) and Ukraine ($39,8 million).

During January-October in 2019, the list of exported products of the non-oil sector were as following: tomatoes - $147,6 million, gold (not used in coin cutting, but in other unprocessed forms) - $142,1 million and peeled hazelnuts - $100,1 million.

In total, exports of fruits and vegetables amounted to $455,5 million, plastics and products made from it – $161,2 million, aluminum and products made from it – $106,9 million, cotton fiber – $91,8 million, chemical industry products – $86,6 million, electricity – $62,9 million, ferrous metals and products made from them – $50,9 million, sugar – $24,2 million, cotton yarn – $24,5 million, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages – $21,4 million.

In the near future, it is expected to increase exports of chemical products due to work of SOCAR Polymer, SOCAR Carbamide and SOCAR Methanol.

At the end of 2018, exports of non-oil sector products amounted to $1.689 billion, which is 10 percent more compared to the same period last year.

The main exported goods of the non-oil sector in 2018 were: tomatoes - $177.4 million; gold - $118 million; persimmon - $114.5 million; peeled hazelnuts - $93.5 million; cotton - $79.5 million; polyethylene in the primary format - $74.4 million.

Note that the Export Review has been published monthly since 2017 by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The purpose of the Export Review is to educate entrepreneurs on exports, to increase chances of exporting domestic goods to traditional and new markets, and to accelerate integration into international markets.

---

