By Trend

Azerbaijan’s businessmen are eager to invest in potential sectors of Pakistan’s economy, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizada said during a meeting with President of Pakistani Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Trend reports with reference to Pakistani media.

The meeting participants discussed investment opportunities in various sectors and further opportunities for cooperation, establishment of joint ventures, the exchange of business delegations, and the establishment of contacts between the two countries.

The ambassador said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to further strengthening mutual trade, economic and cultural ties with Pakistan.

At the same time, Alizada called on for further development of economic, trade and cultural ties between the two countries, and also suggested that the business community invest in information technology, software development, tourism and other potential sectors in Azerbaijan, saying that the country is a profitable destination for foreign investors.

In turn, Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz called on businessmen from Azerbaijan to invest in the production of electricity, gas and oil, including liquefied petroleum gas, mines and minerals, gemstones, agriculture, medicine, fruit, livestock, honey and other potential sectors, emphasizing the need to further strengthen mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Alizada, agreeing with the recommendations by Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, said that in order to further strengthen economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, the country will issue visas to Pakistani businessmen on a priority basis.

---

