By Trend

Gold, silver, platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 14, compared to the prices on Nov. 13, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 7.7 manat to slightly over 2,490 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1622 manat and amounted to over 28.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.1 manat and amounted to over 1,486 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 22.5 manat to just over 2,923 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 14, 2019 Nov. 13, 2019 Gold XAU 2,490.3470 2,482.6120 Silver XAG 28.8650 28.7028 Platinum XPT 1,486.6925 1,483.5050 Palladium XPD 2,923.3710 2,900.8545