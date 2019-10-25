By Trend

In accordance with the statistics based on the results of an anonymous survey conducted by Kaspersky Lab in Azerbaijan, 42 percent of users of personal computers in the country have at least once encountered certain cyber threats from January through September 2019, a representative of Kaspersky company said.

The representative of the company made the remark at the Kaspersky Security Day event, organized recently as part of the InnoWeek - Innovation Week, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

The event was organized by the company together with the ministry.

Many users were exposed to threats of the spread of malware (software) to such data storage devices as memory cards and hard drives.

Faiq Farmanov, head of the e-Security Service of the ministry, stressed that the service regularly conducts enlightenment events on the safe use of the internet.

“About three percent of mobile device users in Azerbaijan are vulnerable to malware,” specialists of Kaspersky company said.

Some 13 percent of the company’s employees in Azerbaijan encountered malware attacks from January through September 2019. For local threats, this figure is over 35 percent.

The encryption and threat programs have intensified over the past period. So, Kaspersky detected about 7,500 of such malicious programs in the middle of last year (in the second quarter). Kaspersky's solutions prevented 388,000 attempts to direct internet users of the Azerbaijani segment to phishing websites from January through September 2019.

“Attackers are constantly developing new attack methods, developing attack tools and looking for new categories of victims,” official representative of Kaspersky company in Azerbaijan Mushfig Mammadov said. “In these conditions, cybersecurity is not a single and configured software. It is an ongoing process that includes the use of security solutions, the integration of various expert services and training, extensive analysis of data flow and management of all elements of the system. In other words, today a multi-level approach to cybersecurity is important."

In accordance with the research findings, parents tend to limit the activity of their children on the internet and worry about their cybersecurity in Baku, but at the same time they themselves often forget about elementary precautions on the network.

For example, 74 percent of parents participating in the survey said that they limit the time that a child may spend with a gadget. At the same time, 85 percent of them always, or as necessary, control how exactly children use the gadget and how they spend time on the internet.

Some 72 percent of parents consider such control and tracking of the content that children view as ethical. A half of the parents involved in the survey consider it normal to check what exactly teenagers aged 15-18 looked through on the internet.

Meanwhile, the parents themselves regularly publish photos and posts about children on their pages on social networks. In accordance with the survey, 55 percent of parents do this. However, only 22 percent of them ask children and then post information about the children on the network.

Besides the photographs, parents often publish stories about their children’s lives (19 percent of respondents), talk about their children’s hobbies (14 percent), indicate the information about their children’s whereabouts (18 percent) and indicate the name of the institution (11 percent).

