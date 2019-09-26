By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan will open a wine house in St. Petersburg, Russia in late November and early December 2019, Yusif Abdullayev, acting head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund (AZPROMO), said at a press conference on September 26.

He added that it is also planned to open five more trading and two wine houses in Kazakhstan, the UAE, Russia and China.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan is planning to open three trading houses and one wine house in China.

Currently, there are three wine houses operating in China and Russia, as well as six trading houses in Belarus, Ukraine, Latvia, Poland, the UAE and China.

Recently, a wine house of Azerbaijan opened in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. As many as 120 wine products and alcoholic beverages of Azerbaijani producers are presented in the wine house.

Azerbaijan exported 231,330 decaliters of wine and grape worth $3 million in the first half of 2019, of which 217,480 decalitres worth $2.4 million was delivered to Russia.

AZPROMO organizes export and customer missions to promote export of local non-oil products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

Abdullayev noted that export missions of Azerbaijani companies will be organized to Russia, China and the UAE by the end of the year.

He stressed that seven export missions have already been organized to six countries in 2019. "In total, 31 export missions have been organized so far."

“Three customer missions will be organized in Azerbaijan by late 2019,” he added.

Abdullayev pointed out that in particular, customer missions will come from Russia on October 20-25, from Georgia, Russia, Uzbekistan and Iran on October 22-25 and from Germany, Poland and Croatia in November. The customer missions cover food, alcohol, industry and construction sectors.

The introduction of local products at international exhibitions is also key in the promotion of national products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand that boosts the country’s non-oil sector.

Abdullayev said that Azerbaijan will be represented at Anuga 2019 food exhibition in Cologne, Germany, on October 5-9. “About 25 companies operating in the food industry will take part in the exhibition at a single country stand,” he noted.

He further said that 7.1 million manats ($4.18 million) from the state budget have been allocated to exporters of non-oil products in Azerbaijan through the mechanism of export promotion in January-September 2019.

“In total, over 15 million manats ($8.83 million) have been reimbursed to exporters under the export promotion mechanism,” he added.

AZPROMO operates under the Economy Ministry since 2003 to contribute to the economic development through attracting foreign investments and stimulating exports in the non-oil sector.

