By Trend

Azercosmos OJSC, Azerbaijan’s satellite operator, has signed a contract with Intersat, which offers internet solutions via satellite in the African region, Trend reports referring to the satellite operator.

The contract was signed as part of the international exhibition and conference IBC 2019 (International Broadcasting Convention), held in Amsterdam Sept. 12-16.

In accordance with the agreement, Azercosmos via Azerspace-2 satellite will provide reliable communication (internet, network, sound, video and other data transmission services) throughout the African continent.

“Azerspace-2 will contribute to eliminating the problem of access to digital information in remote regions of Africa,” reads the report. “Azerbaijan’s satellites - Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 provide internet services to 2/3 of the African continent.”

Azerbaijan, represented by Azercosmos OJSC, has two communications satellites, namely, Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and a low-orbit satellite Azersky.

