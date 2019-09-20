By Trend

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC) will introduce an electronic queue system at customs checkpoints, Deputy Chairman of SCC Ismayil Huseynov said at 9th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku – 2019 exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, work on the implementation of the system is already underway, and it is aimed at simplifying and accelerating the passage through customs border points. In particular, companies will be able to independently choose a convenient travel time for themselves.

Furthermore, this innovation, according to the customs representative, will allow people passing through the border to receive information about the traffic congestion of the customs checkpoint after having registered in the system: green, yellow and red colors will be used to inform citizens, depending on how busy the customs point is. Accordingly, users of this system will be notified in advance about the density of passage at the customs section, and thus, will be able, for example, to choose a more convenient customs checkpoint over another.

“Many countries have been using this system for a long time, which has considerably improved the level of customer service. We also competently integrate innovations in this process,” Huseynov said.

He also noted that such a system favorably affects all foreign trade of Azerbaijan and contributes to the rapid delivery of goods to destinations.

