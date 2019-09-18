By Trend

Over 700 Azerbaijani companies operate in Georgia, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remarks in Baku during a meeting with Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

“Over 300 Georgian companies operate in Azerbaijan,” he said. "Azerbaijani companies are the main taxpayers in Georgia."

The minister also added that to date, Azerbaijan has invested $3.2 billion in Georgia’s economy.

In total, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $580 million last year.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan is interested in developing interregional relations in all spheres. In turn, Georgia’s support for the projects being implemented on Azerbaijan’s initiative helps to intensify the relations between the countries. Projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Southern Gas Corridor, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars testify to this.

In turn, Turnava stressed the potential for increasing the amount of investments of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to Georgia.

The issues of opening joint ventures, as well as the supply of Azerbaijani industrial products to the Georgian market were discussed during the meeting.

Turnava also met with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the meeting, Mammadov stressed that the economic and political relations between the countries have been actively developing for 27 years.

The Azerbaijani prime minister also stressed the importance of holding a meeting of the intergovernmental commission for the development of economic relations in the near future.

--

