By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Cargo transportation in the region which is mainly expressed in several routes between the East and Europe passes through the territory of Azerbaijan. International North-South Transport Corridor, which is constructed to transport goods from India and the Persian Gulf countries to Russia, Western Europe, the Baltic and Scandinavian countries is a bright example of it.

The implementation of important infrastructure projects not only increases the economic power of Azerbaijan, but also strengthens its international image.

The volume of freight carried by all types of vehicles in Azerbaijan amounted to 112.10 million tons in the first half of 2019 which recorded a 1.6 percent increase compared to the same period of 2018, the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan said in a message.

Coverage of the transport corridors in the country is impressive – they include multi-modal network of ship, rail, and road routes.

Non-state transport enterprises’ share in cargo transportation accounted for 81.9 percent while the public sector’s share was just 18.1 percent.

At the same time, the figure for cargo traffic by non-state transport enterprises showed a 2.3 percent growth in January-June 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

During the reporting period, 6.99 million tons of goods (including transit cargo) were transported by rail, which is 3.2 percent more than in the first half of 2018.

It is noteworthy that being a part of the East-West Corridor, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway which was built at the initiative of Azerbaijan allows supplying cargo to Europe. Another example is the Lapis Lazuli route, which runs from Afghanistan to Turkey and further to Europe.

According to the statistics, maritime transport carried 3.52 tons of cargo which is a 28.9 percent fall compared to the same period of 2018. Moreover, a decline of 5.9 percent is also observed in freight traffic by air transport (5.9 percent). Motor transport carried 72.22 million tons of goods and recorder an increase of 2.5 percent.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz