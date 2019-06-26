Trend:

In January-May 2019, the volume of building materials production in Azerbaijan amounted to 325.5 million manats, which is five percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee’s report.

According to the report, the biggest growth, at 1.8 times, was recorded in the production of asphalt, followed by a 65.4-percent increase in the production of processed marble, travertine, alabaster and products made from them, a 62.5-percent increase in the production of building brick, a 38.2-percent increase in the production of building limestone.

The biggest decrease was observed in the production of building plaster (at 84.2 percent) and precast concrete building structures (at 53 percent).