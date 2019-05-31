By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are keen to enhance development of economic and trade relations as well as to intensify the political dialogue.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov, Turkmen media reported.

The head of state noted that today the relations between the two countries are developing very successfully due to the huge potential and willingness to expand mutually beneficial partnership.

The Turkmen president stressed that this cooperation is based on the long-standing traditions of friendship and brotherhood of the Turkmen and Azerbaijani people, common spiritual and cultural values, commitment to the principles of peace and humanism in international issues.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the agenda issues of the current meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government.

The parties also discussed various areas of bilateral relations, noting the existence of great opportunities and prospects for effective partnership in trade, economic, energy and other areas.

In this regard, it was noted that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have significant reserves of oil and gas, which creates optimal conditions for organizing long-term energy supplies to the countries of the Eurasian continent.

As reported, the geographical position of the two countries, since ancient times linked by the Great Silk Road, is also a favorable factor for the successful enhancement of efforts in the implementation of projects on the formation of transcontinental North-South and East-West transit-transport corridors.

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan can provide efficient, cost-effective transportation of goods along the shortest routes due to the modern transport and logistics infrastructure, which includes seaports in the Caspian Sea.

At the same time, the President of Turkmenistan and the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan stressed the importance of further development of the traditional humanitarian dialogue, stimulation of fruitful relations in the fields of education, science and culture, as well as sports and tourism.

The diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan were established in 1992.

Cooperation has been developing rapidly in recent years. The signing of the Strategic Partnership Declaration between the two countries within the framework of the Turkmen President's visit to Azerbaijan in August 2017 raised bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level, particularly in transportation area that will boost the trade-economic relations.

Bilateral relations have gained even more importance after signing Azerbaijani-Turkmen documents in November 2018.

Trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $133.1 million in 2018. $24 million accounted for exports to Turkmenistan, and $109 million imports from Turkmenistan.

Bilateral relations in transport and trade are expected to further intensify with Turkmenistan’s joining the Southern Gas Corridor by implementation of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline aimed at delivery of Turkmen gas to Europe, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project to transport Turkmen exports, Lapis Lazuli transport corridor and International North-South Transport Corridor projects.

Signed this year, the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea is a historic moment that further strengthened ties among littoral states, that is hopeful for the realization of energy projects envisaging supply of Turkmen gas to the West, which has been delayed for a long time.

