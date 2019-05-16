By Trend

The new composition of Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan’s AccessBank has been announced, Trend reports with reference to the bank's message.

The decision was made at the general meeting of the bank’s shareholders.

In line with the decision, Oleg Ivaniychuk has been elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He has worked in different positions in the company ResponsAbility Investments AG. Since 2017, he has been heading the restructuring division in ResponsAbility Investments AG.

Along with this, George Rublee, Dariusz Kacprzyk and Werner Claes have been appointed new members of the Supervisory Board.

George Rublee has been working as Senior Specialist for Corporate Recovery at the Asian Development Bank since November 2010. He is also currently heading the Asian Development Bank's Risk Secretariat.

Since June 2018, the Polish financial regulator, Dariusz Kacprzyk, has been appointed Managing Director of Bank BPS SA. Prior to this appointment, he worked in leading positions in a number of large banks.

Werner Claes has been the General Counsel of International Financial Consulting Ltd. and CEO of BVBA Global Financial Consulting since 2008.

Reiner Muller-Hanke, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of AccessBank since 2014, will continue his activities in this position.

---

