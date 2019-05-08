By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijani businesses continue to expand their activity in foreign markets, thus increasing the share of the non-oil sector in the country’s GDP.

Azerbaijan’s METAK company plans to export its products to Uzbekistan and Belarus in the near future, the company’s Executive Director Aydin Karimov told Trend.

He said that agricultural exports to Russia are the main contributor to the actual increase of the company’s profits.

"In the Russian market, our fruits are already quite well known under the brand "Langu", especially apples, share of which prevails in our exports," Karimov stressed.

The executive director also noted that accurate calculations on export figures will be available at the end of the year.

He added that the sharp increase in exports of products is connected with orders from Georgia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Established in 1997, METAK produces such fruits as apples, pears, cherries, apricots and peaches. The company uses advanced and intensive gardening methods.

METAK also offers a diverse range of steel pipes and their components mainly used for water, gas, and oil supply. This is considered the main field of the company's business activity.

The number of product range reaches nearly 2,500. The company has a practice on export operations with such countries as Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Russia.

Within 22 years of operation, the enterprise has obtained a number of reliable business partners and achieved durable progress.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz