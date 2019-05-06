By Trend

A meeting with a delegation led by Oleg Belozerov, Director General of Russian Railways OJSC, was held at Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Trend reports on May 6, referring to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC on May 6.

Before the meeting, the members of the delegation visited the Alley of Honor, where they laid a wreath and flowers at the graves of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

During the meeting at the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, the Chairman Javid Gurbanov informed the guests about Azerbaijan’s transport and logistics potential and international transport corridors.

While speaking about the North-South International Transport Corridor, Gurbanov stressed that this corridor not only will expand trade and economic relations among Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia, but will also play an important role in the development of other regional countries that will carry out export-import operations along this route, by increasing trade turnover. Then discussions on the further expansion of bilateral cooperation ties were held.

Following the meeting, a memorandum on the development of cooperation between the railways of Azerbaijan and Russia was signed. The document was signed by Gurbanov and Belozerov.

The memorandum is aimed at implementing the coordinated policy for the development and operation of the Eurasian international transport corridors, as well as expanding foreign economic relations and ensuring optimal transport conditions for transit traffic.

The sides intend to develop comprehensive cooperation in the railway sector, including the transport and transit potential of national railway companies through the joint implementation of measures that will contribute to the growth of freight traffic via the Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia-Europe routes within the western route of the North-South International Transport Corridor and the Russia-Azerbaijan-Turkey route by using the infrastructure of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

Russian Railways OJSC and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC have agreed to jointly attract additional cargo for transportation via container trains through the western route of the North-South corridor and other routes.

Moreover, the companies' efforts will be focused on the development of transit traffic in the East-West-East direction, primarily the transit traffic between Azerbaijan and China through Russia, as well as transit traffic between China and other countries through Russia and Azerbaijan.

The work is planned to be carried out to optimize border and customs procedures, including e-data interchange and e-preliminary information to reduce the time of cargo delivery.

It is also planned to coordinate the development of the cross-border infrastructure of the Samur-Yalama border crossing to increase its capacity, taking into account the promising traffic volumes along the North-South transport corridor and other routes.

