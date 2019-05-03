By Trend

Azerbaijan plans to strengthen control over the food safety of fish and other aquatic bioresources, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said.

Babayev made the remarks at the presentation of the State Food Safety Program in Azerbaijan for 2019-2025, Trend reports on May 3.

Babayev noted that the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Food Safety Agency and the Ministry of Agriculture will work together in this direction.

On April 29, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the decree approving the "State program for ensuring food safety in Azerbaijan for 2019-2025".

According to the decree, the State Program is approved to provide the country’s population with safe and qualitative food products, increase the transparency and efficiency of the food safety system and bring it in line with international requirements.

