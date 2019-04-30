By Leman Mammadova

Local construction company AzVIRT continues its successful accomplishments in foreign countries by helping to carry out major infrastructure projects.

AzVIRT is completing preparatory work related to the construction of the Kyiv-Chernihiv-Novy Yarlovich highway in Ukraine, a source in the company told Trend.

In about a month and a half the earthwork will be completed, after which the laying of the road infrastructure will begin.

The total length of the highway is expected to be 81 kilometers, the source said, adding that the project cost is 117 million euros.

Being one of the largest and reputable road construction contractors in Azerbaijan, AzVIRT is engaged in the construction of roads, runways, airports. In addition to the construction and design of roads and big facilities, the company is involved in the production of building materials, including asphalt concrete mixtures and activated mineral powder.

So far, AzVIRT has participated in the implementation of major infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan including repair works for Formula 1 European Grand Prix 2016, construction of motorways within the project of White City, construction of several international airports located in the country, etc.

In more than twenty years since its establishment, AzVIRT has grown in size and scope to meet the needs of the region as the demands for improved transport infrastructure increase.

AzVIRT was named “The Best Company of the Year” several times in different nominations. In 2015, the company was awarded as the best construction company at the 10th International Competition among the Commonwealth of Independent States.

AzVIRT implemented major infrastructure projects in Serbia. In 2012, the Azerbaijani government provided a 308 million euro loan for a period of 25 years with a three-year grace period at a rate of four percent per annum for the construction of a highway in Serbia. The loan financed the construction of the Ljig-Boljkovci, Boljkovci-Takovo, and Takovo-Preljina sections of the E-763 highway.

In addition, AzVIRT will start implementing its second major road project in Serbia this year. The project involves the construction of roads and related road infrastructure in Serbia. The exact starting dates for the implementation of the projects are still unknown.

Meanwhile, AzVIRT will participate in the construction of a highway in Kyrgyzstan, as part of the Bishkek-Osh (Madaniyyat-Jalal Abad) road project. The construction is scheduled to begin in May 2019. The total length of the road is 67 kilometers.

The project is planned to be completed in three years, and its cost is about $50 million. At the current stage, preparatory earthwork is being carried out.

---

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz