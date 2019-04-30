By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Slovenia and Azerbaijan have established strong ties. Over the past years, the political dialogue between the countries has intensified, and economic cooperation is also developing rapidly.

Slovenia is ready to consider additional measures to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan, Slovenian Foreign Ministry told Trend.

“There are good bilateral relations between Slovenia and Azerbaijan, there are no open questions. We must identify areas of cooperation that are of mutual interest, since there are many opportunities for expanding our cooperation, especially in the cultural, scientific and economic spheres,” the ministry said, adding that Slovenia supports the cooperation of Azerbaijan with the European Union.

It was noted that economic cooperation between Slovenia and Azerbaijan is based mainly on trade.

“In 2018, the trade turnover between Slovenia and Azerbaijan reached 26.9 million euros. Slovenian exports to Azerbaijan amounted to 15.1 million euros, and Slovenian imports from Azerbaijan - to 11.7 million euros,” the ministry said.

The statement also says that the economic cooperation has the potential for growth.

“To activate economic cooperation, a more regular political and economic dialogue is needed, as well as the exchange of business delegations. All activities that bring mutual trust, friendship and exchange of information about business opportunities are always an important element for developing cooperation.

The ministry also touched upon the prospects for opening the Slovenian embassy in Baku.

“Currently, Honorary Consul of Slovenia Elnur Allahverdiyev works in Baku and we are very pleased with his work. The opening of the embassy in Baku is currently not envisaged," the Slovenian MFA said.

Presently, Slovenian companies work in Azerbaijan mainly in the field of information and communication technologies. Exchange of experience in the field of agriculture and food production is also one of the core aspects of relations between the two states.

At the same time, Azerbaijan and Slovenia successfully cooperate within the framework of the European Union. Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the European Union mainly includes the areas of energy security and education.

Generally, business forums held in recent years and reciprocal visits between countries have given impetus to the development of ties.

