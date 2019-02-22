By Trend

The prices for precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 22, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 26.6645 manats to 2,251.854 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 22 compared to the price on Feb. 21.

The price of silver decreased by 0.3681 manats to 26.9017 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 1.1475 manats to 1,404.659 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 30.974 manats to 2,509.217 manats in the country.

Precious metals Feb. 22, 2019 Feb. 21, 2019 Gold XAU 2,251.854 2,278.5185 Silver XAG 26.9017 27.2698 Platinum XPT 1,404.659 1,405.8065 Palladium XPD 2,509.217 2,540.191