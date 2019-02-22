By Trend
The prices for precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 22, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 26.6645 manats to 2,251.854 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 22 compared to the price on Feb. 21.
The price of silver decreased by 0.3681 manats to 26.9017 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 1.1475 manats to 1,404.659 manats.
The price of palladium decreased by 30.974 manats to 2,509.217 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
Feb. 22, 2019
|
Feb. 21, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,251.854
|
2,278.5185
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
26.9017
|
27.2698
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,404.659
|
1,405.8065
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,509.217
|
2,540.191
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 22)
